When our faith is tested again and again Published 9:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

You’ve noticed something different about yourself. Previously, when you faced obstacles, you’d give up. Now, you persevere and see the project or trial through …

… even when it feels as if you’ve been “waiting on God” forever.

Is it because, after years of lukewarm quiet times, you’ve become serious about growing in your relationship with your heavenly Father?

Email newsletter signup

If this doesn’t describe you, and reading these words evokes a sense of envy that spills over into regret and wishful thinking, please keep reading.

Psalm 1:3 (AMPC) tells us, “And he shall be like a tree firmly planted [and tended] by the streams of water, ready to bring forth its fruit in its season; its leaf also shall not fade or wither; and everything he does shall prosper [and come to maturity].”

Years ago, while meditating on this verse, I realized I wasn’t in a healthy spiritual place. I often withered when a battle became difficult or when it seemed like God was taking too long to answer my prayers. The only aspect of my life that showed any signs of maturity was my aging body. (Sigh.)

Something changed as I started praying this verse. I could almost see my future self becoming the kind of person Psalm 1:3 describes: a solidly planted Christian who isn’t easily distracted from whatever God calls him or her to do.

One who doesn’t become discouraged or cop out when they face uncomfortable or prolonged trials.

The longer I prayed, the more my assurance grew. To this day, I continue to plant my roots. I’m determined never to stray from God’s presence. I need His Spirit to teach, guide and recharge me. I depend on Him to mold and shape me so I will be ready to serve Him throughout my day, in every circumstance.

This includes: respecting my husband, Bert, blessing my boss and clients, serving my church and community and representing the God I serve through my writing.

Are you losing steam as you wait on God to bring the work of your hands (and dreams) to fruition?

If you desire to grow sound roots that will yield a good outcome, dwell in (and rest on) God’s Word. His Holy Spirit will keep you strong and steadfast, even when you’re losing steam. As we yield ourselves to Him, our heavenly Father will prosper and mature our labor – including endeavors we’ve yet to experience …

… right on time, in its season.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.