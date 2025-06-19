Thomasville family gives back to kids in the community Published 2:29 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Blackshear family from Thomasville is returning home to host its 4th annual back-to-school book bag giveaway for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Weston Park from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Representatives from the Emily Silas Blackshear Foundation, Inc. promises this year’s book bag giveaway will be bigger and better.

At the much-anticipated community event, Thomasville area students and parents can expect book bags loaded with essential supplies for every grade level, along with free food and drinks. Additionally, seven Gateway Android tablets will be included in randomly selected book bags for elementary students at no cost.

Blackshear family spokesperson, Mr. Ira Blackshear (Thomasville High School, C/O 1977) remarked, “The Emily Silas Blackshear Foundation, Inc. book bag giveaway is an extension of our mother’s legacy in the Thomasville community. Every year, our family looks forward to serving the community that raised us.”

Ahead of the book bag giveaway, the Blackshear Foundation also donated Chromebooks to Harper Elementary School this year to support the school’s technology program. The donation was made in memory of the late matriarch of the Blackshear family, Mrs. Emily Mae Silas Blackshear, who was a staple in the Thomasville community.

The Blackshear family reaffirms its commitment to Thomasville area students with the upcoming 4th annual book bag giveaway. Families from the community are encouraged to stop by for fellowship and fun – and of course free book bags and food.

“It is the ultimate honor for our family to serve the students of the Thomasville community. Our late mother would be proud of the work we continue to do in the community to ensure local families are prepared with supplies to send children back to school,” remarked Blackshear.