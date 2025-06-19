TEF elects new officers and trustees, prepares for 88th performance season Published 10:12 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — With a new slate of officers and trustees to lead Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, the concert-presenter organization’s board of trustees recently finalized plans for its 88th performance season.

“Following a very successful 2024-25 season, we have a wonderful line-up of acclaimed artists and ensembles set for 2025-26, and we are excited to publicly announce the coming season in the next few weeks,” TEF Executive and Artistic Director Rick Ivey said. “Since 1937, TEF has been a vital thread in the cultural fabric of this community and, indeed, this entire region, and we enter our 88th season well positioned to continue offering our rich and robust concert and family series programming, as well as impactful educational and enrichment opportunities.”

At its annual dinner meeting, held in May, TEF recognized trustees who are retiring or rotating off the board and welcomed new and returning trustees.

Peggy Brady continues her service as TEF president for 2025-26, working with vice presidents Annie Laurie McElroy (Education), Ginny LeGette (Box Office), Robin Wise (Production), Mark Hey (Hospitality) and Mercer Watt (Marketing). Claire Timm serves as secretary and Adam Carvin as treasurer.

Executive Committee members-at-large are Janice Conner-Ross and Pamela Tucker.

Ivey implements the artistic vision and curates TEF’s concert and family series programming, while Director of Administration Joan Sowell oversees day-to-day operations.

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s volunteer board comprises trustees elected to serve staggered three-year terms.

Newly elected to the Class of 2028 are first-time trustees Chris Hart and Lisa Rudolph-Watson along with past TEF trustees Ginny LeGette and Melissa McMillan. Re-elected for another consecutive term for the Class of 2028 are Melanee Hill, Ann Larson, Annie Laurie McElroy, Joe Tarver and Angela “Roonie” Willers. Former trustee Claire Timm will fill a two-year unexpired term within the Class of 2027.

Trustees rotating off the board as required after two consecutive terms include Rita Amisson, Charlotte Arnold, Karl Barton, Barbara Clinebell and Laura Pike, while Mary Kathryn Sibley is retiring from the TEF board.

Established in 1937, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is a volunteer-powered, non-profit organization celebrating 88 years of entertaining and enriching the community. In addition to presenting concerts by acclaimed artists, TEF offers a dedicated family series of performances geared to families and younger children, provides educational outreach programs for students and awards performing arts scholarships and grants to promising young artists.