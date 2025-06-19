Taylor competes at Miss Georgia with sister by her side Published 9:22 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — After several attempts, Macy Taylor graced the Miss Georgia stage last weekend as the reigning Miss Thomasville with her sister Mia by her side.

Taylor began pageants at a young age but took a hiatus when her sister was born. When she turned 16, her mom approached her about the Miss Thomasville pageant, which has since changed her life.

While competing in Miss Thomasville, Taylor met several women from the Miss Georgia organization and quickly fell in love with the sisterhood the women had.

“I started competing in Miss Georgia preliminaries so I could go and compete in the Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen,” she said. “I made the Top 15 and was just enamored.”

After competing for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Taylor returned to Miss Thomasville, where she was named 1st runner up.

Not to be deterred, Taylor dedicated herself to the process and growing along the way.

“Technically, I left with a loss, but I grew so much in myself and my confidence,” she said.

She then returned to Miss Georgia, competing for the Miss title under the at-large title of Miss City of Roses.

After her first attempt at a Miss Georgia title, Taylor returned to the Miss Thomasville stage and was named 1st runner-up once more.

“It felt a little daunting at times, but every year I grew and my love for this organization grew,” she recalled.

The third time was the charm, however.

In 2024, Taylor was crowned Miss Thomasville, allowing her to finally compete at Miss Georgia, representing the organization that has given her so much.

“It was truly a moment I can’t describe,” she said. “It was like all the hard work I had put in was finally there and evident.”

At the same time, Taylor said she was grateful for the years it took to get to that moment. All the practice and competition shaped her into a woman she can be proud of.

As she headed into Miss Georgia last weekend, Taylor said she knew the importance and long-standing legacy Miss Thomasville had on stage.

“It was such an honor to continue their legacy at Miss Georgia and give it my all,” she said. “Miss Georgia is an experience if you let it be. I let it be an experience of opportunity and growth and I’ve loved every moment of it.”

Taylor not only saw growth in herself during the Miss Georgia pageant, but saw a growth in her younger sister, Mia, who has been her Georgia Belle the last four years.

“It was always important for me to have her up there on that stage with me because she is truly my best friend,” Taylor said.

Mia was the inspiration behind Taylor’s “Just say Hi” initiative, which encourages individuals to embrace those with disabilities and strike up a conversation.

“Going and advocating for disabilities, I wanted my sister to be up there on that stage, so she could be that representation for other little girls,” Taylor said.

Additionally, Taylor wanted her sister to have the opportunity to go on stage and be herself while having fun.

Taylor said in previous years Mia had been more quiet and shy, but this year she embraced other Belles and came out of her shell.

“She went that first year and made so many friends, but I really saw the most growth in her this year,” Taylor said.

During the pageant, all of the Belles come on stage and dance. Taylor said the first year, Mia had so much fun dancing, her parents enrolled in her dance classes when the family returned home. But, this year, she really outdid herself.

“She danced her heart out,” Taylor said. “When she came onstage with me, there was a fire inside of her and she was so happy to be there.”

While Taylor acknowledged that the experience is somewhat about her time at Miss Georgia, it’s also about the experience the people who helped her get there have.

“Having my sister by my side is what makes it worth it for me,” she admitted. “Seeing her grow and have the time of her life is what it’s all about.”

Although the Miss Georgia experience has been the time of her life, Taylor shared she will be taking a small break after a pageant next week to regroup and continue growing herself.

“I can’t imagine my life without pageantry in some shape or form, so I’m going to keep going and growing as a person, and then when my time comes to a close, I want to join the Miss Thomasville Board,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes to give back what the organization has given to her.

Taylor will return to the Miss Thomasville stage for one final time on Saturday night as she passes on the torch and crowns the 2026 winner.