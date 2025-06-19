Jackets shut out Syrupmakers Published 3:33 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE– It may be summer, but the grind does not stop for Thomas County Central as they beat the Cairo High School Syrupmakers 2-0 in summer ball play.

A total of seven pitchers combined for the shutout as senior Brayden Griffin earned the decision in the effort. While fellow senior Landon Walsh added in an inning of relief, juniors Mason Cato and Hudson Williams threw a couple of innings each and sophomore Si Richardson put in an inning of work as well. A duo of freshmen got some burn as Griffin Browning and Daniel Thompson threw for a combined two innings today for the Yellow Jackets.

Head coach Sy Jones said about the win, “I thought we had a lot of bright spots on the mound today. I was very pleased with how we threw strikes and forced ground balls.”

At the plate Central raked, knocking nine hits against the Syrupmakers with Walsh hitting a deep shot in center to add to the lead.

“We were able to have over 20 kids get on the field today against a quality opponent in Cairo,” Coach Jones added. “Coach Mayhall does a great job over there and it’s always a stern test when we hook up with them.”

The Yellow Jackets are looking forward now to their team camp at Auburn University where the players will work with Auburn coaching staff and compete in five games against other high school teams. The camp will run from Tuesday to Friday.