Incident Reports & Arrests 06-19

Published 11:02 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Jill Holloway

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports 

  • Vehicle accident reported on Hwy. 84 E
  • Property damage reported on the 100 block of Cemetery Rd. 
  • Intoxicated male lying in a ditch reported on Ga. Hwy. 300
  • Missing person reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
  • Failure to maintain lane reported on Ga. Hwy. 122 
  • Theft reported on Centennial Rd. Ext. 
  • Accident reported at the intersection of Grooverville Rd. & Washington Rd. 
  • Theft of tools reported on Asher Ln. 
  • Harassing communication reported on Smith Ave. 
  • Threatening messages reported on Lillie Ln. 
  • Assault reported on Dechen Dr. 
  • Damage to property reported on Hwy. 84 Bypass

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 

  • Bennie Kimmons, Driving without a license (no bond reported) DUI (no bond reported) 
  • David Black, Possession of a Schedule II drug (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported), failure to yield to a traffic control device (no bond reported) 
  • Mathis Julius Jr., Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported) 
  • Tyrone Pickett, Leaving the scene of an accident (no bond reported) 

Cairo Police Department Incident Reports 

  • DUI reported at the intersection of MLK Jr. Ave. SW & 13th St. SW 
  • Theft by shoplifting reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
  • Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 8th St. SW 
  • Possession of marijuana reported at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 84 E & 6th St. NE
  • Battery reported on the 900 block of Copeland Ave. SW
  • Criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts reported on the 10th block of 7th Ave. SW 
  • DUI reported at the intersection of Hwy. 84 E. & 19th St. NE
  • Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 2nd Ave. SE 
  • Disorderly conduct reported on the 300 block of 6th Ave. NE

Email newsletter signup

Cairo Police Department Arrests 

  • Megan Stewart, 22, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported) 
  • Patrick Kelly, 66, DUI (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported) 
  • Ja-Michael Samuel, 27, Criminal trespass (no bond reported) 
  • Jamikel Romain, 37, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported) 

You Might Like

Print Article