Incident Reports & Arrests 06-19
Published 11:02 am Thursday, June 19, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Vehicle accident reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Property damage reported on the 100 block of Cemetery Rd.
- Intoxicated male lying in a ditch reported on Ga. Hwy. 300
- Missing person reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- Failure to maintain lane reported on Ga. Hwy. 122
- Theft reported on Centennial Rd. Ext.
- Accident reported at the intersection of Grooverville Rd. & Washington Rd.
- Theft of tools reported on Asher Ln.
- Harassing communication reported on Smith Ave.
- Threatening messages reported on Lillie Ln.
- Assault reported on Dechen Dr.
- Damage to property reported on Hwy. 84 Bypass
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Bennie Kimmons, Driving without a license (no bond reported) DUI (no bond reported)
- David Black, Possession of a Schedule II drug (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported), failure to yield to a traffic control device (no bond reported)
- Mathis Julius Jr., Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Tyrone Pickett, Leaving the scene of an accident (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- DUI reported at the intersection of MLK Jr. Ave. SW & 13th St. SW
- Theft by shoplifting reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 8th St. SW
- Possession of marijuana reported at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 84 E & 6th St. NE
- Battery reported on the 900 block of Copeland Ave. SW
- Criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts reported on the 10th block of 7th Ave. SW
- DUI reported at the intersection of Hwy. 84 E. & 19th St. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 2nd Ave. SE
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 300 block of 6th Ave. NE
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Megan Stewart, 22, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported)
- Patrick Kelly, 66, DUI (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported)
- Ja-Michael Samuel, 27, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Jamikel Romain, 37, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)