Good morning, good afternoon and good evening Thomasville! Published 2:38 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Hello Thomasville! My name is Grayson Plunkett and I am excited to join on with the staff at the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Originally, I am from Montgomery, Alabama (and before you ask, ROLL TIDE!), I have always had a passion for sports, especially sports media.

Growing up, while other kids were tuning into cartoons in the morning, I watched SportsCenter and College Gameday.

As I got older, I chose to follow my passion leading me to Faulkner University in Montgomery where I had the opportunity as a student-worker in the athletic department to join the university sports network run by the sports information department.

I started off as a producer and cameraman for home game broadcasts before eventually putting on the headset myself as the main voice for volleyball, and filled in as a broadcaster on occasion for basketball, football, soccer, softball, and baseball, among being the public address announcer for various sports. Finally, I was a writer and broadcaster for a weekly recap show for the athletic department.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, I stayed on for graduate school to earn my MBA. As a graduate assistant, I helped oversee the sports network and contributed to the sports information department whenever I could.

Following my graduate year, I married my college sweetheart and together we moved down to Thomasville after being hired on at Thomas University as their new sports information department. There, I wrote recaps, took photos, and called basketball games for the Night Hawks.

I am so excited to join the Times-Enterprise as the new sports reporter, and I am thankful for the opportunity to cover the local schools around the area. If you ever see me around town or covering games, don’t hesitate to say hi, I am always ready to talk sports with anyone.