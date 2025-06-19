Ed Robinson elected as Cairo Mayor Published 3:40 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

CAIRO — The City of Cairo has a new mayor. Edgar M. Robinson defeated Shenkia Johnson and Silvia Salgado in a called special election on Tuesday to take the Mayoral seat.

Robinson will replace former Mayor Booker T. Gainor IV, who resigned earlier this year to accept a position as Cairo’s interim City Manager.

Robinson shared he never had a desire to be in politics, but after seeing a division in Cairo’s City Council earlier this year, he wanted to help remedy the situation and work as a mediator.

He found he was not the only one who desired this.

As he began campaigning, citizens expressed they were tired of the division, prompting Robinson to run in hopes of moving the Council forward.

Voters believed in Robinson’s vision and shared their support at the polls, as they looked to change the longstanding politics in place.

Robinson received 520 advanced and absentee votes, while receiving 177 on Election Day, totaling 697 votes.

Both Johnson and Salgado received more than 100 votes, but couldn’t catch up to Robinson’s early voter turnout.

As Robinson looks to the future of Cairo, he said he has no immediate agenda, beyond helping the City Council and County Manager find common ground so they can all move forward. He said he realizes there are people leaning on opposite spectrums of the issues at hand, but believes the best direction is right in the middle with compromises from both parties.

“My job is to be the one person who can bring unity,” he said.

Robinson thanked all those who turned out to vote, rather for him or his opponents, and assured he is not just working for those that voted for him.

“I plan to represent every citizen of Cairo equally and equitably with honesty and integrity,” he concluded.

Robinson will be present for his first City Council meeting as Mayor on June 23, in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.