Deputies make drug trafficking arrest following traffic stop Published 2:07 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

CAIRO – Deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office made a significant drug trafficking arrest following a traffic stop on U.S. 319.

On June 18, 2025, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 319. The driver was identified as Devarius Kelly, 37, of Tallahassee, Florida. During the stop, deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search uncovered a quantity of marijuana packaged for distribution, digital scales, and a significant amount of MDMA—commonly known as ecstasy—also packaged for sale.

Additionally, deputies discovered an assault rifle inside the vehicle. Kelly, was taken into custody without incident and faces multiple felony charges.

Charges include possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in MDMA, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Sheriff Earl Prince commended the deputies’ vigilance, stating, “Our office takes a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to illegal drugs and weapons in our community. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who bring this poison into Grady County.”

The case remains under investigation.