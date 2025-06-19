City schedules public information session for traditional neighborhoods infill district Published 10:20 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville Planning Department has scheduled a Public Information Session to discuss the creation of a Traditional Neighborhoods Infill District (TNID). The information session will be held Thursday, June 26th from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Reception Room of the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium. The prospective district could provide an innovative zoning solution to encourage quality infill residential development in the City’s traditional neighborhoods.

According to City Planner Kenny Thompson, the City of Thomasville is working on a new zoning ordinance to establish the TNID.

“The TNID would offer an elective rezoning option to help unlock underutilized properties in our traditional neighborhoods and allow for more housing types to be built,” said Thompson. “The standards that are proposed in the ordinance will ensure that infill development enhances our traditional neighborhoods by complementing their existing character and residential scale while helping to catalyze investment and revitalization.”

The proposed TNID aligns with several land use, community design, historic preservation, and housing goals and policies that were established in Thomasville Blueprint 2028, the City’s comprehensive plan and long-range vision for the community.

“Our current zoning makes it difficult to revitalize our neighborhoods in a way that is consistent with how they were built in generations past,” noted Thompson. “This new ordinance embraces historic development patterns, such as smaller lots, and promotes historic building styles and housing types.”

In addition to encouraging compatible infill development, the TNID will benefit the community by expanding access to attainable housing choices and addressing vacant property issues.

The proposed ordinance will need to be approved by the City Council.

“We encourage the community to attend the public information session to find out more about this potentially transformative policy,” said Thompson. “Public input is always essential to our planning process and will help us successfully pass this impactful ordinance.”

For more information about the Traditional Neighborhoods Infill District or the Public Information Session, please contact the Planning Department via email at planning@thomasville.org.