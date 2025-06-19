Award-winning songwriter Tyler Hayes introduces “The Journey to Surrender:” A Healing Experience Through Song and Reflection Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — After years behind the scenes writing for major artists like For King and Country, Little Big Town, Jo Dee Messina, Hilary Duff and more, award-winning songwriter Tyler Hayes is stepping forward with a powerful new mission: to help others heal through music.

Her project, Songs That Heal, launches with “The Journey to Surrender,” a one-of-a-kind song and journaling experience designed to help people process life, faith, and emotional wounds in a safe and meaningful way. Blending her decades of songwriting experience with her passion for emotional restoration, Hayes invites listeners into a quiet space of reflection, release, and reconnection.

“This isn’t about performance,” said Hayes. “This is about presence. It’s about letting go, listening to your soul, and finding peace through sound.”

Email newsletter signup

“The Journey to Surrender” includes five original songs paired with downloadable journals that include reflection prompts. It’s not a traditional album or devotional—it’s a guided path inward, using melody as medicine and words as windows.

Hayes’ approach is deeply rooted in empathy, authenticity, and faith—without being preachy or polished. Her voice is raw, honest, and deeply human.

“We’re all carrying something,” she said. “This is for anyone who’s ready to lay it down.”

In addition to her music and journaling project, Hayes is now booking speaking engagements for fall and winter 2025. She speaks at women’s retreats, church events, and community gatherings—sharing stories of surrender, resilience, and restoration. Hayes is also a powerful voice for corporate audiences, offering keynotes on authenticity in the workplace and how vulnerability and creativity can unlock connection, improve team culture, and ultimately drive results.

Listeners and event organizers can learn more at www.songsthatheal.com.