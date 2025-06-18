Central’s Lawrence chooses Wake Forest Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

THOMASVILLE– Christian “Deuce” Lawrence found where he will be calling home in 2026 as he announced his commitment to the University of Wake Forest on Sunday night.

The Thomas County Central rising senior is rated as a three star running back and fielded offers from schools such as Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Purdue, Liberty, Cincinnati and UCF.

“He gives you such a home run threat out of the backfield,” Coach Shawn Rogers said about Lawrence. “He’s got the speed and talent to take it to the house anytime he gets the ball and he catches the ball out the backfield so he becomes a receiving threat, bringing versatility to the table.”

Lawrence is coming off of a stellar season, rushing for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns averaging 109.6 yards a game, while also catching 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Rogers said about his leadership in the running back room: “He had a great year last year, he’s a very mature kid which is big for our young backs; we have some talented sophomores in that room with him and he provides a good example and can be a role model for younger players and gives them hope for what is attainable for them.”

Lawrence and the Yellow Jackets will begin their season against Monroe on August 15.