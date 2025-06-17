JW Watson takes home talent awards at Miss Georgia Published 9:30 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

THOMASVILLE — JW Watson (they/them) is no stranger to the stage. Having graced Thomasville On Stage and Company’s Storefront Theater countless times, it seems a place they are destined to be. However, JW recently found themself on a new stage, the Miss Georgia stage in Columbus, and hopes to return soon.

Watson previously competed in pageants alongside their sister Jocelyn but was on a two-year hiatus, when they received a message encouraging them to compete in Miss Fitzgerald.

Watson obliged and was instantly welcomed back into the pageant sisterhood. The encouragement and camaraderie they found through Miss Fitzgerald, propelled Watson back into the world of pageants, where they found themself competing in other local beauty contests, including Miss Albany and Miss Dogwood.

Miss Dogwood was originally set to be held in October but was canceled following the hurricane. However, the pageant was later held online, where Watson was crowned Miss Dogwood, prompting them to compete for the title of Miss Georgia.

“I actually got the call that I had won Miss Dogwood when I was driving home from Columbus and I had to pull over and cry for a little bit,” Watson admitted.

After shedding a few tears, Watson got to work, noting they only had a month to prepare due to the delayed Miss Dogwood crowning.

“I got the crown and immediately had to go find my dresses and go to the Miss Georgia forum,” JW said.

Supporters and judges never would’ve realized Watson’s quick preparation, though, as they wowed many with their vocals and poise.

Watson would go on to win the Newcomers Preliminary Talent Award and the Non-Finalist Talent Award for their rendition of “A Piece of Sky” by Barbara Streisand, which can be heard in the movie Yentl.

The song was an inspiration to Watson, who explained it’s about a Jewish woman looking for her place in the world.

“I had never performed on a stage that big, so I was nervous but decided I was going to go and leave it all out there,” JW said. “I was going to leave no stone unturned.”

Filled with tears, Watson cried after their name was called.

“I’ve never been the type to go into something and think I would win,” JW said. “So, when I do win, I’m so grateful to the people who have helped me along the way, like Laura McCorvey, Stephanie Hart, and my professors at Valdosta State.”

Watson also shared this moment was particularly special, because they got the chance to be their authentic self. Usually adorned in costume and playing the role of a character, no one ever sees the true them. The opportunity to sing, while showing their personality was something they will cherish forever.

“Being called for that plate, I could not believe it,” JW said. “Everyone lifted me up in that moment.”

While winning two awards for talent was by far the highlight of JW’s time in the pageant, the friendships crafted through the experience cannot be forgotten.

“I went in under the guise that pageant girls are only this one thing, but when I went to Miss Georgia I found that so many of them had interests like I had,” Watson said. “We really bonded in that sisterhood.”

As a member of Alpha Group 19, Watson said the group was housed in the basement and enjoyed playing music, running around, and helping each other get ready.

“It was just really fun,” they recalled. “I felt that instant sisterhood from the get-go. They were some of the sweetest and most intelligent women I’ve ever met.”

With newfound friendships and a renewed love for the stage, Watson hopes to be able to return to Miss Georgia with a dream of representing Thomasville.

Watson is competing in Miss Thomasville on Saturday night, and if they win, they will have the opportunity to not only be the honorary Rose Show Queen, but represent the Rose City at Miss Georgia.

“I met so many former Miss Thomasvilles at Miss Georgia who told me they were so excited that Thomasville was finally represented in the Miss America organization again,” Watson said.

Watson also saw the amount of support from the Miss Thomasville organization in the audience and would love to continue their longstanding tradition of excellence.

“We are so excited for what the future of Miss Georgia can bring,” Watson said.