GHSA tightens rules for transfers Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

THOMASON– The Georgia High School Association voted to tighten transfer rules for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year.

The vote amends by-law 1.60, which states that “A transfer student who has established eligibility at a former school in grades 9-12 shall be ineligible at the new school for 365 days from the date of transfer.” The GHSA will also require the families of transfers to provide documentation such as updated drivers licenses, utility bills and lease agreements to show they are making a bonafide move.

Another new rule is that “A student who, after entering the ninth grade, has made one bona fide move and established eligibility at a new member school, shall be declared a migrant for one calendar year upon a second or successive transfer to another member school.” according to the minutes.

Families can appeal if the student is denied eligibility.

The GHSA Board of Trustees passed the new measure by a vote of 11-1 and will vote again later in July to approve the new amendments.