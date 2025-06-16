Thomasville City Council approves updates to Noise Ordinance Published 2:44 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — During regular session on Monday, June 9th, the Thomasville City Council approved on second reading to amend the current noise ordinance in Chapter 11 of the Code of Thomasville, creating a new Article II, captioned “Noise Control.” The updated ordinance incorporates modifications requested by the City Council as well as feedback from the public.

According to City Manager Chris White, changes to the noise ordinance were based on Council discussions and public input during City Council workshops and meetings in May and June of 2023. Since then, City staff have worked with Councilmembers to address citizen concerns.

“This final version of the ordinance provides a simpler system to regulate noise using the common Plainly Audible method as opposed to decibel measuring,” said White. Plainly Audible refers to any sound produced by a source, which can be heard by any person of ordinary sensibilities using his or her unaided hearing faculties. Measurement standards shall be the auditory senses.

The revised ordinance also provides specific restrictions on times and distance requirements for sounds produced in specific districts including non-residential, the downtown core, and single-family residential as well as sounds produced by certain motor vehicles. It is complaint-driven and establishes fines for noise violations and outlines steps to obtain a noise permit that will take effect in September of 2025.

“Our Thomasville Police Department is prepared to work with our citizens to provide the necessary education about our noise ordinance changes prior to assessing any fines,” noted White. “However, we highly encourage the public to familiarize themselves with the changes to times, distances, and days of the week as they pertain to sounds. Most distances and times have been expanded, and the revised ordinance outlines steps to obtain a noise permit for events that exceed the limits and restrictions in the ordinance.”

The approval of the noise ordinance finalized a community effort that spanned nearly two years. “I am very proud and appreciative of the work performed by our City staff and Councilmembers to finalize this important ordinance for our community,” said White.

To review the approved noise ordinance, please visit www.thomasville.org. For additional information or questions, contact Public Information Manager Ricky Zambrano at ricky.zambrano@thomasville.org or 229-227-7041.