The THOM Collective opens its annual art exhibition Published 12:04 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Danielle "DW" Matthews in with her sculpture "Precipice" (Grayson Plunkett) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more John Howard with his painting "Land Escape" (Grayson Plunkett)

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Center of the Arts held the opening reception for the annual THOM Collective Exhibition on Friday evening.

The exhibit placed a light on the talent of several local artists from across the region to display their work for all to enjoy. A few artists received awards from the collective for their work.

One such artist is DW Matthews, a Thomasville native whose sculpture titled “Precipice” sold immediately during the opening reception.“I just found myself doing it and it honestly started out as a hobby and I loved it so much that I began to lose time. I had to start setting alarms. Because I would be so into whatever I was doing that I wouldn’t realize how much time passed.”

Email newsletter signup

Matthews was encouraged by her family to participate in the exhibition, “I was really encouraged. My family was like ‘this is good, you should show people this.’ ”

The sculpture appears fabric to the eye but it is actually made out of plaster and chicken wire. “Its actually plaster and wire. So I take it and twist and bend around a frame and keep it together with a plaster then I go over and then I sand it to smooth it out.”

Her sculpture earned recognition by the Center as one of the top three pieces at the exhibition. Which was a surprise. “I was shocked. I wasn’t even listening, I was helping my daughter get lemonade then I heard my work and I was like what? Me?”

Matthews has been painting for only five years but starting sculpting about a year ago because she wanted to get her hands in it a bit more.

Another artist recognized for their work was John Howard with his painting “Land Escape”. The name of the work is a play on the word landscape, and the painting, along with the rest of Howard’s work is very vibrant and detailed displaying a metal wall with an opening as land is reaching out trying to break free. Painting since he was 14, Howard said “My number one rule is to make it interesting and have fun with it.”

Howard, Matthews and several other artists’ work is currently on display at the Thomasville Center of the Arts from now until August 8th.