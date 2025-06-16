Remington Ave. to see temporary street closure Published 10:15 am Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — As part of the Remington Avenue Streetscape Project, City of Thomasville contractors will begin installing a stormwater drain at the intersection of Betty Street and Remington Avenue. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to last one day.

There will be a temporary road closure on Remington Avenue between East Pinetree Boulevard and Clanton Street while the work is being completed. Detour signs will be posted, and travelers in the area are encouraged to select an alternate route or to prepare for potential traffic delays. The road will be open to local traffic only.

For more information about this work, please contact City of Thomasville Public Information Manager Ricky Zambrano via email at ricky.zambrano@thomasville.org or by phone at 229-227-7041.