Paying tribute to one who made this a better world

The late Jasper Dorsey, my boss and mentor at Southern Bell, taught me a lot about the business world, but he also taught me a lot about life. One of the things he emphasized to me was that we have an obligation to leave this a better world than we found it. Audrey DeShetler did just that.

Last week, Audrey Joy DeShetler passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was one day shy of her 20th birthday. She and her family were members of my church and she was on our prayer list. I’m not sure my prayers ever make it through the ceiling, but it didn’t keep me from trying. And a lot of other folks, as well. But God had other plans.

Not to get all theological on you, but I have to wonder why God allows a bunch of downright worthless slugs to walk around on this earth doing not one whit to make this a better world but, in fact, doing just the opposite. And why He takes good young souls like Audrey DeShetler away from us before we are ready for them to go.

I wondered that same thing when my grandson, Zack Wansley, died suddenly while on a training run preparing for an upcoming marathon. He was 20 and the epitome of the scholar-athlete who excelled at everything he did. And he was a sweet kid to boot. Like Audrey, Zack had a lot yet to offer the world.

One of the first calls I received after Zack’s death was from former Gov. Carl Sanders, who had recently lost a grandson himself. He said, “We should never outlive our children and grandchildren.” He was right, but we do.

In thinking back on Mr. Dorsey’s observations about making this a better world, I now understand that there is no age requirement. Audrey DeShetler’s obituary pointed out that despite her health challenges, she accomplished more in 19 years than many do in a lifetime.

Audrey had been fighting cancer since she was in kindergarten. At the age of 5, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects young children, primarily under the age of 5. That meant for her a lifetime of surgeries, chemotherapy and disappointing relapses. More than any one person should endure, particularly a child. But endure, she did. And she made the most of her life while she was here.

Despite the medical challenges, Audrey graduated from the prestigious Westminster Schools in Atlanta, having started there pre-first grade. After graduation, she was accepted at the University of Notre Dame as a computer science major in the College of Engineering. She was an A student and a popular dormmate.

It is important to note also that she was responsible for helping raise a staggering $6 million for pediatric cancer charities through her speaking engagements and community activities. One of her projects was cofounding Audrey’s Angels with a group of friends to handcraft Christmas ornaments in support of causes close to them all. All of these good works in just 19 years.

As you might imagine, tributes have been pouring in for this remarkable and brave young woman. One, in particular, stood out: “To grieve for someone you never met, and yet, had such an impact on my life was undeniable. Through your words, your work, your faith, or simply your presence in the world, you left a handprint on my heart.”

It seems Audrey DeShetler not only impacted those she met but those she had not. Ironically, in her obituary, it mentioned her commitment to “making the world a better place.” Jasper Dorsey would say she did just that. I do, too. And it makes me wonder about my own words and work and faith and presence in the world. Am I making a positive difference?

No matter where you land on the political divide, I think you will agree our rhetoric and actions have gotten meaner and louder and more divisive. I don’t see much evidence that the world is getting any better as a result. Losing an Audrey DeShetler doesn’t help. So, I guess that leaves you and me and the awareness that life is fleeting. We have no idea how many tomorrows we have coming. But we need to make the best of them by bringing out the best in ourselves. Audrey Joy DeShetler did just that in her short time with us. A little child shall lead them. May she rest in peace.

