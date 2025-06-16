Mason Howell’s Open Experience a ‘Dream’ Published 2:01 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Mason Howell’s first U.S. Open experience was one he won’t soon forget. Even though he failed to make the weekend cut, Howell’s time with the world’s best golfers at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania was one he’ll always remember.

“Playing in front of that many people has always been a dream of mine, and it still is a dream of mine. It’s definitely what I want to do when I grow older. Just to get a taste of it makes me hungrier to achieve my dream,” Howell said.

“Definitely on Monday in my first practice round with fans, that was kind of a shock like, I’m really playing in this. I was fortunate enough to play with Harris English my first two practice rounds. I was able to pick his brain. He was a really good mentor for me throughout the week.”

Howell failed to make the cut after posting a 13-over-par over the first two rounds. He still managed a couple of highlights during his first two rounds of the U.S. Open. During the Open’s second round on Friday, Howell tallied two birdies; one on the par-4 No. 2 hole and the par-4 14th. But the course’s extreme difficulty – which Howell admitted was the most difficult course he has ever played – took its toll on the rising high school senior.

Howell finished with seven bogeys in shooting a 7-over 77 in the first round; and eight bogeys in a second-round, 6-over 76.

“It was definitely as tough as everyone made it out to be. If it hadn’t rained this week, it would have been brutal. The media’s not lying when they said it was a really hard golf course. It was a lot of fun, but yeah, I was fortunate enough to have Jimmy Gillam, my high school coach on the bag. He was really able to keep me in the moment, and we had a lot of fun out there,” Howell said.

English tied for 59th at 18-over-par. J.J. Spaun won the event and was the only golfer to finish under par at 1-under.