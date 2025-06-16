Imagine Thomasville celebrates graduation for the 2025 iLead Youth Leadership Class Published 9:21 am Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville is proud to celebrate the graduation of the 2025 iLEAD Youth Leadership Program cohort — a group of sixteen outstanding students who have demonstrated vision, integrity, and a strong commitment to their community.

Over the course of a dynamic, five-day experience, students engaged with local businesses, nonprofit leaders, government officials, and industry professionals to develop practical leadership skills and explore the opportunities available right here in Thomasville. From hands-on site visits and roundtable discussions to leadership workshops and community presentations, the program offered a deep dive into the many ways young people can lead with purpose and impact.

This year’s iLEAD program was made possible through the generous support of TC Federal Bank, serving as the 2025 program sponsor. “Investing in the next generation of leaders is one of the most important things we can do as a community bank,” said Kevin Vick, Thomasville Market President at TC Federal Bank. “It was an honor to welcome these students into our boardroom and help kick off a week designed to inspire and prepare them for leadership in all aspects of life.”

Throughout the week, students explored a wide range of industries and leadership environments. They began their journey with a focus on professional leadership and entrepreneurship, visiting local businesses like TC Federal Bank, SouthLife Supply Co., and Kilwins. Communication and innovation were front and center through interactive sessions with Olive Orchard Lab, whose expertise and facilitation were essential to the program’s success. Additional highlights included manufacturing site visits, nonprofit engagement, civic leadership discussions with local officials, and a comprehensive look at healthcare leadership through an immersive visit to Archbold.

“This program would not be possible without the thoughtful leadership and guidance provided by Olive Orchard Lab, and our Program Sponsor, TC Federal,” said Esther Marie Lawrence, Executive Director of Imagine Thomasville. “We are thrilled to have a program that not only invests in the future leaders of our community but also showcases the incredible resources and opportunities we have right here in Thomasville.”

By week’s end, students walked away with new insights, stronger leadership capabilities, and a deeper appreciation for the many ways they can influence and uplift their community. Their enthusiasm, curiosity, and resilience promise a bright future — for themselves and for Thomasville.

Presented by the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by TC Federal Bank, iLEAD is a week-long summer leadership program for rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Participants get a behind-the-scenes look at city and county government, engage with local businesses, and build critical 21st-century leadership skills. The program includes coaching from Olive Orchard Lab to help youth define and reach their personal and professional goals.

Graduation from the iLEAD summer intensive grants honorary participant access to Chamber and community leadership events throughout the school year. In addition, all graduates will have the opportunity to apply for a college scholarship of up to $1,500, with application details shared after the program.

Those interested in participating in next year’s program, please contact the Chamber at info@imaginethomasville.com.