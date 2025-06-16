Discover the charm of new Dipladenias! Published 4:03 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The vibrant hues of summer just got an upgrade! If you’re looking for an annual that brings continuous color, thrives in the heat, and offers surprising versatility, look no further than the ever-expanding world of Dipladenias. These tropical beauties are becoming a garden staple, and for good reason.

Gardeners often wonder about the distinction between Dipladenia and Mandevilla. Historically, mandevillas were known as the vining climbers with larger leaves and flowers, often trained on trellises. Dipladenias, on the other hand, typically exhibited a bushier, more compact habit, functioning as tender shrubs that didn’t necessarily require support.

However, the lines have blurred! Many of the stunning varieties we see today are actually hybrids, skillfully combining the best characteristics of both. Botanically, dipladenia is now often considered a subset of mandevilla – essentially, the bushier, basket-type version. This hybridization has led to an incredible expansion in color range, improved growth habits, and larger, more abundant flowers, all while maintaining ease of care.

The supply of dipladenias has soared, a testament to their exceptional performance as a summer annual. They are incredibly versatile, perfect for hanging baskets with their semi-trailing habit creating a stunning cascade of color, containers where they make excellent thrillers, fillers, or spillers in mixed arrangements, and in garden beds displaying their bushy form adding a tropical flair to annual displays. To ensure an early start to the season, many of these “lovelies” are grown in warmer climates, like Florida, and shipped north to retailers. So, as you embark on your plant shopping trips, keep your eyes peeled for the latest and most exciting new dipladenia varieties!

One of the most appealing aspects of Dipladenias is their low-maintenance nature, making them a favorite even for busy gardeners. Sun and warmth are key as Dipladenias are happiest basking in full sun with warm temperatures. The more sun they get, the more flowers they’ll produce! Don’t overwater: Unlike some thirstier annuals, dipladenias prefer to dry out a bit between waterings. They are light feeders so forget heavy fertilizing! Dipladenias are light feeders, requiring less fertilizer than many common annuals like petunias. A balanced, slow-release fertilizer at planting or a diluted liquid feed every few weeks is usually sufficient.

Companion Planting: Pair your dipladenias with other heat-loving plants that appreciate similar conditions, such as vinca and scaevola, to create a cohesive and vibrant summer display. Truly tropical, dipladenias are hardy only to zones 10-11 and won’t overwinter outdoors in most climates. While you can bring them inside to keep them in a more dormant state through winter until spring warms up again, many gardeners find it much easier to simply purchase new plants each season for the best display!

Mandevillas and Dipladenias are often hailed as the ultimate “vacation plant” because they are incredibly forgiving if you forget to water for a few days or even a week. With their expanding color palette, versatile uses, and remarkably easy-going nature, delightful new Dipladenias are a must-have for any gardener looking to add a touch of tropical elegance and continuous color to their summer landscape. Enjoy their beauty all season long! Happy first day of summer on Friday, June 20 (the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere).

