Competitive balance model shelved for now in GHSA Published 12:22 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASTON — Attendance figures will continue to be the only basis of reclassification in the Georgia High School Association, at least for now.

At its reclassification meeting on June 4, GHSA minutes said several proposals were discussed, including a “Big 90” classification and one based on competitive balance.

Minutes note that, “Both proposals were voted down and to be discussed during the next classification cycle if the committee chooses to do so.”

The next discussion could come as soon as August’s meeting, according to the minutes.

At the June 4 meeting, reclassification chairman Dr. Curt Miller said he would like some adjustments in the current model of classification that centers on attendance numbers. Miller would like there to be a way for low athletically-performing schools to move down in classification.

The reclassification committee meeting also discussed power rankings, which determine playoff seedings in several classifications.

The committee agreed that all region champions would host at least one state tournament game, regardless of their power ranking.