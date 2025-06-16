Central softball using summer to play games, prepare for upcoming season Published 12:16 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s softball season is less than two months away. The Lady Yellow Jackets are using this summer to prepare for the upcoming season in hopes of duplicating last year’s success.

“We try to schedule as many games as we can and also still let the girls have a summer. We lift and practice three times a week. We try to schedule games in there as well,” Central softball coach Robyn Trammell said. “We’ll be going to Augusta, Greenbrier for a tournament. We’ll be going to Carrollton in July for a tournament. We’re basically trying to get the girls some games and get them playing together.

“We try to do that at least twice every summer. It’s good to go off, because you can get three or four quality games in one trip. We’re just trying to find the better competition and get as many games as we can in during the two days.”

The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Lowndes and lost to Lanier County in games this week.

“We played well. The Lowndes game, we were able to get JV and varsity, trying to get everybody some innings,” Trammell said. “The girls did great. Obviously, the summer is meant to try to work out the nerves, get comfortable and figure out where we’re going to be come August.”

Central finished 18-11 last year and advanced to the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs. Central Pitcher Laney Mobley, infielder/outfielder Jaida Pinkins and second baseman Rebecca Willis anchor the team’s returning experience.

“We have three returning seniors that are strong. We do have a good freshmen group coming in and we have our sophomores and juniors. Yes, we’re young, but we have a very strong senior class,” Trammell said.