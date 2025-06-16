Archbold earns Great Place To Work Certification™ Published 9:50 am Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold was recently Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at their place of employment. This year, 74% of employees said Archbold is a Great Place To Work – nearly 30% more than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Archbold stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“We are excited to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as it affirms our vision of Archbold being a meaningful place to work,” said Stacey Hancock, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Archbold exists to provide safe, innovative and compassionate care for our communities. Our people—the hardworking people who dedicate their careers to the care of our neighbors—are central to everything we do here.”

Archbold first opened its doors in 1925 and has been a leading employer in the region ever since. For a century, Archbold hospitals and practices have sought out the best medical providers and support staff to ensure the people of southwest Georgia have access to world-class medical care. Archbold’s commitment to its employees and the cooperative, family environment has earned it a reputation as a Great Place To Work.

Across the region, Archbold employs about 2,900 talented and dedicated team members. According to the results of the survey administered by Great Place To Work, 85% of employees feel a sense of pride when they look at what Archbold accomplishes, and 84% feel good about the ways the organization contributes to the community.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.