Ansley named DAISY Award winner Published 10:38 am Monday, June 16, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Jody Ansley, LPN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award at Archbold Memorial. This national recognition honors nurses who go above and beyond to provide compassionate, skilled and heartfelt care.

Ansley, who works in Archbold Memorial’s Nephrology department, was nominated for the award by a patient who experienced her kindness and attentiveness firsthand. The nomination highlighted her ability to not only meet clinical needs but also offer a comforting presence during the patient’s stay.

“Jody is an exceptional nurse who treats everyone like they are family,” said Amy Griffin, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “Her commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care makes her an invaluable part of our team. We are incredibly proud to recognize her with this well-deserved honor.”

DAISY award recipients are nominated by patients and their families for demonstrating extraordinary care, great clinical and leadership skills, and strong patient care and compassion. This award is presented throughout the year to deserving Archbold nurses.

To learn more and to nominate a nurse, please visit archbold.org/daisy.