South Georgia’s 229 Select rises to #4 in state after magical Dreams Cup Run Published 1:22 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Pure magic. That’s the only way to describe the unforgettable journey of 229 Select, a team representing TASA Futbol Club, as they lit up the Intermiami Academy Dreams Cup with skill, heart, and South Georgia pride.

Made up of talented players from Thomasville, Moultrie, Leesburg, Valdosta, and Hahira, 229 Select has officially climbed the rankings to become the #4 team in Georgia, according to GotSport.com — a historic achievement for this fast-rising program.

At the Dreams Cup, the team faced fierce international competition — battling past a team from Mexico and making a thrilling run to the championship match. In the final, they fought hard but ultimately fell to a talented team from Jamaica.

This success is no fluke. In just their first official season, 229 Select finished 1st in the EDP Florida League 2024–25, proving themselves as one of the top emerging teams in the Southeast.

These South Georgia players are going toe-to-toe with teams from major cities and making a name for themselves,” said Katie Ketchum, Head Coach. “We’re incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished in just one year together. They’re proving that greatness doesn’t just come from big markets — it comes from heart, hard work, and a high-performance training environment. They’re putting 229 on the map in a big way.”

The team consists of Ladd Paramo, Victor Guzman, Cooper Simmons, Ethan Cotto Contereas, Jasper Sadler, Aiden Hopkins, McCoy Ketchum, Gael Gonzalez Quintero, Aaron Jimenez-Ortega, Levi Renn, Lennox Ledford, Kai Sun, Hunt Murphy, Jaycee Bullard, Kai Carswell, and Sloan Walker. Coached by Ketchum, the team is assisted by Adan Luna and managed by Chris Bullard.