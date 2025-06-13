Howell holding strong in U.S Open Published 11:47 am Friday, June 13, 2025

OAKMONT, Pa.– Thomasville’s own Mason Howell teed off yesterday at the U.S Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

The rising senior from Brookwood School started out strong shooting par on three of his first four holes on the front nine before finishing out at +5. The UGA commit bounced back on the back nine as he only bogeyed on the 11 and 17th hole to finish the day at +7 alongside 2013 US Open Champion Justin Rose and only three strokes back from this year’s Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Howell did shoot better than former world No.1 Justin Thomas.

Howell will tee off later today at 2:31 PM where he will look to make the cut line heading into the weekend.