Former TU flag athlete passes away in accident Published 3:35 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

EL PASO, Texas – Former Thomas University standout Brittney Delva tragically passed away last week in El Paso, Texas.

“Thomas University morns the passing of former flag football student athlete Britt Delva” The university wrote in a post on social media. “It’s a great day to be great!” Britt lived by the mantra she preached everyday. So full of positivity, life, and brightness. She was such a blessing to everyone she came in contact with. She will be missed beyond belief but will continue to live on through each of us she impacted so greatly. We love you forever, Britt Delva.”

The Crawfordville native was serving as a specialist in the U.S. Army as field artillery cannon crew member and was stationed in El Paso.

She was a apart of the inaugural Thomas University Flag Football team in 2022, which won the Sun Conference regular season and tournament championships and marched all the way to the NAIA National Championship game.

A year later she helped the Night Hawks to repeat as regular season and tournament champions in conference before another national championship appearance.

she graduated TU with a Masters degree before moving on to join the Army. The family are currently making plans for a memorial service once Army officials bring her home.