Archbold now offering new Aquablation Therapy for BPH Published 10:23 am Friday, June 13, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold is now offering Aquablation therapy with the new HYDROS™ Robotic System, the next-generation platform to treat men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH, commonly known as an enlarged prostate, is a reality for millions of men and impacts urinary function, making it difficult to urinate and fully empty the bladder. Common indicators that a man may be experiencing BPH are the need to urinate immediately or urgently, urinating more often than usual and urinating frequently at night. Without timely treatment, BPH can lead to severe health issues such as permanent bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.

“BPH is a common condition that compromises the quality of life for countless men over the age of 50,” said Timothy Grayson, MD, Urologist at Archbold Urology. “However, with Aquablation therapy, men can reclaim their lifestyles and find relief from symptoms.”

Aquablation therapy was designed to offer a minimally invasive and effective solution for BPH, minimizing the need for men to choose between safety and efficacy. Aquablation therapy is unique in its use of real-time, ultrasound-guided, robotic-assisted waterjet technology. It allows urologists to create a personalized treatment plan that precisely targets which prostate tissue to remove and which to preserve. The advantage to this modality over other treatments is its ability to preserve sexual function.

“We’re excited to bring this new therapy to our male patients,” said Brock Dockery, Vice President of Archbold Medical Group. “Our urologists are committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, and this new treatment is a testament to that dedication.”

The urologists at Archbold Urology specialize in diagnosing and treating disorders relating to the kidneys, adrenal glands, ureters, bladder, urethra, and reproductive organs. To learn more about their services, please visit archbold.org/services/urology