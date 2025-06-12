Renowned paint expert Annie Sloan to visit Thomasville for Book Talk and Signing Published 12:46 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Hare & The Hart will host an evening with internationally acclaimed decorative painter and Chalk Paint® inventor Annie Sloan on Monday, July 14th at 6:00 p.m at Thomasville Center for the Arts. The special event will feature a book talk and signing for Sloan’s newest publication, “Colourful Living,” which celebrates the 35th anniversary of her revolutionary furniture paint.

Sloan, CBE, is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities on paint, color, and style. Appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2023 for her services to interior design, Sloan has amassed over one million followers on social media and transformed the furniture restoration industry since inventing Chalk Paint® in 1990.

“We’re thrilled to bring such a distinguished artist and innovator to Thomasville,” said Amy Hart, owner of The Hare & The Hart. “Annie’s influence on sustainable furniture upcycling and decorative arts has been tremendous, and this is a rare opportunity for our community to meet her in person.”

The evening will begin with an intimate book talk featuring Tristan Merriam, Sloan’s brand ambassador and artist-in-residence, who will interview Sloan about her new book. Guests familiar with their dynamic from Sloan’s podcast “The Colourist: The Podcast for Colourful Living” can expect engaging conversation about sustainable design and creative living.

“Colourful Living” introduces 30 brand-new, environmentally conscious upcycling projects designed to give old furniture a second life. The book reflects Sloan’s continued commitment to sustainable design practices and accessible home transformation techniques that have made her a household name among DIY enthusiasts and professional designers alike.

Since creating Chalk Paint® over three decades ago, Sloan has continued to refine and improve her formula while inspiring countless individuals to transform their living spaces through creative paint techniques. Her influence extends far beyond product development, encompassing education, sustainability advocacy, and artistic innovation in the home design industry.

Following the book talk, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sloan personally for book signings, while enjoying refreshments and light appetizers. Each $45 ticket includes a signed copy of “Colourful Living.”

Seating is limited for this exclusive event. Tickets are available for purchase at thehareandthehart.com, by coming into The Hare & The Hart or by calling 229-473-5008. Attendees will receive event updates and details via email as the date approaches.

The Hare & The Hart is located at 120 South Broad Street. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on July 14th for this special evening celebrating creativity, sustainability, and colorful living.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, contact The Hare & The Hart at 229-473-5008 or amy@thehareandthehart.com