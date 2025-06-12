Five Star Credit Union Foundation doubles SRTC Scholarship Endowment to $50,000 Published 9:21 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Five Star Credit Union Foundation has contributed an additional $25,000 to the Five Star Credit Union Endowment Fund with the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation, bringing the 2024-established endowment to $50,000. The endowed fund will preserve its principal while generating annual distributions for student scholarships. Once matured, this endowment will provide student scholarships every semester, ensuring sustained assistance for those in need.

The Five Star Credit Union Foundation was formed in 2020 to provide opportunities for students to further their education. “Removing barriers for college is important to the Foundation,” said Robert A. Steensma, president of the Five Star Credit Union Foundation. “It sets students on a path of increasing their ceiling in their chosen profession. It helps them start college debt free. We want to brighten the financial future of the communities we serve. This will help our communities prosper and the students to gain the skills they need to be successful.”

The SRTC Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to enhance student learning through meaningful support. According to Christina Reneau, SRTC’s Director of Institutional Advancement, “Five Star Credit Union’s ongoing scholarship support exemplifies true community partnership. Their commitment to breaking down financial barriers doesn’t just help individual students; it strengthens our entire educational mission. We’re honored by their dedication to student success and excited to build on this partnership for years to come.”

For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the SRTC Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/ scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 38 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205-3449.

Fall semester begins August 19. Don’t wait, enroll today!