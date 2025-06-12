Central’s Dunbar commits to Pitt Published 9:13 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

THOMASVILLE – A Thomas County Central football standout will be playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2026.

Wide receiver Jaydon Dunbar announced via social media that he had committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

“I’m thankful for what the Lord has done for me and everything he’s taken me through to get to where I am today and with that being said I am proud to say I am committed to Pittsburgh,” Dunbar announced on Instagram.

Pittsburgh was one of Dunbar’s final 10 colleges to choose from, along with Minnesota, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Duke, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Michigan State and South Florida.

Dunbar tallied 26 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns in leading the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record last year as a junior.