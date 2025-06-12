An inspired challenge for wives this Father’s Day Published 10:16 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

How many dads (and moms, for that matter) would want their “parenting” televised? I can’t think of anything more intimidating. If someone made a movie about your family, how many scenes would include dramatic music swells just before a commercial break?

When your husband catches your child sneaking in the house hours past curfew, would the producers add extra commercial breaks to break the tension?

How many words spoken in anger would the director have to edit out so your “movie” would be family friendly?

On Father’s Day, will your children give their dad a standing ovation for his gallant effort in the part he plays in the family? (Even if he’s a “part-time dad,” due to a divorce?)

The good news is that a really, really good director – indeed, the Director of all directors, stands in the wings to help your husband improve his performance.

And you, his wife, get to play a big part in helping your husband do well in his role.

I’d like to challenge you to pray every day for your husband to be the dad he saw modeled by his father – or the dad he wished he had. I’m talking about concentrated prayer every day for him to experience God’s power and presence. His confidence in being a good dad will grow as his faith in his heavenly Father’s love and care for him grows.

Use relevant Scripture to guide your prayers. For example, on the days your husband needs wisdom to handle a particular situation with one of your children, ask God to fill him with “the knowledge of his will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding” (Colossians 1:9 ESV).

Consider asking your husband how you can pray for him each day. (If the father of your children doesn’t live with you, for whatever reason, remember to put him on your prayer list too.)

Your husband wants nothing more than to succeed, but he probably struggles with issues he’s afraid to admit – even to himself. He may feel insecure about being a dad, especially if he didn’t have the benefit of a good role model. Or maybe he feels more like an understudy because he’s “only” a stepdad.

Even without the lights and cameras, dads are under pressure to put on a stellar performance. And he faces this pressure day after day – without commercial breaks.

Your prayers can help him give the performance of a lifetime.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.