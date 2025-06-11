Incident Reports & Arrests 06-11
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Trespassing reported on Grand Park Ln.
- Motorcycle accident reported on Hwy. 35 S
- Domestic disturbance reported on Powell Dr.
- Shoplifting reported on Duren Dr.
- Sexual battery reported on S. Pinetree Blvd.
- Racing reported on W. Jackson St./Bartow St.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Angel Ortiz, Loitering and prowling (no bond reported), obstruction (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Crystal Walker, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Jeffery Daniels, Sexual battery (no bond reported)
- Brandon O’Neal, Driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (no bond reported)
- Adel Kirsner, Obstruction (no bond reported)
- Levi Whitman, Fleeing (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Missing person reported on Bold Springs Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported on Old 179 S
- Financial transaction card fraud reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Harassing communications reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Identity theft reported on Sapp Creek Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Driving while unlicensed reported on 4th St.
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 W
- DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane reported on U.S. Hwy. 319 S
- Driving while unlicensed, no insurance, driving motor vehicle with suspended registration reported on Hwy. 111
- Disorderly conduct reported on Sunset Ln.
- Aggravated stalking reported on Hwy. 188 N.
- Aggravated assault reported on Hwy. 188
- Domestic dispute reported on St. Elmo Circle
- Theft by taking motor vehicle reported on Tired Creek Rd.
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Dustin Godwin, 31, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Dalmyice Daniels, 26, Harassing communications (no bond reported)
- Davion Holmes, 20, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Joseph James, 22, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), failure to stop at stop sign (no bond reported), expired registration (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported)
- Boise Fairbank, 27, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Jessica Young, 30, Failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), following too closely (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Jose Lopez-Gomez, 17, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported), driving motor vehicle with suspended registration (no bond reported)
- Jailon Duncan, 31, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Robert Stanaland, 90, Aggravated stalking (no bond reported)
- Harriet Stanaland, 88, Aggravated assault (no bond reported)
- Don Doddise, 17, Theft by taking motor vehicle (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- Simple assault reported on the 1100 block of Harlem Dr.
- Theft by taking reported on the 200 block of 11th St. SW
- Move over law, failure to maintain insurance, wanted person reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- DUI, possession of alcohol open container, head/tail light requirements reported on 9th Ave. NE
- Drving without a valid license, DUI, illegal stop, possession of alcohol open container reported on the 200 block of Highland St. NE
- Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs reported on the 300 block of 5th Ave. SW
- Lost or mislaid wallet reported on the 400 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Criminal trespass reported on 8th Ave. SE
- Burglary reported on the 500 block of 5th Ave. NW
- Theft by deception reported on the 1200 block of Highland St. NE
- Criminal damage to property reported on the the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Possession of marijuana reported on 6th St. NW
- Property damage reported on the 500 block of 12th Ave. SE
- Driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of alcohol open container, failure to obey stop/yield sign reported on Smart St. NW
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Angelica Nooney, 50, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), move over law (no bond reported)
- Jayla Kelly, 24, Wanted person (no bond reported), failure to maintain insurance (no bond reported) move over law (no bond reported)
- Keldrin Nixon, 39, DUI (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), head/tail light requirements (no bond reported), removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal (no bond reported)
- Francisco Perez Sales, 27, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), illegal stop (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Tyrone King, 49, Manufacture/possession of controlled substance x2 (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported)
- Quantarious Stinson, 28, Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacturing/distribution of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon (no bond reported)
- Jamier King, 22, Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacture/possession of controlled substance (no bond reported)
- David Morris, 49, Manufacture/possession of controlled substance x3 (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine illegal drugs (no bond reported)
- Ziyon Johnson, 20, Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacturing/distribution of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported)
- Morgan Miller, 25, Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Jerrod Maynor, 42, Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), brake light/turn signal violation (no bond reported)
- Kameron Paul, 42, Possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), failure to stop at stop/yield sign (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported)