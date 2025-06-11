Incident Reports & Arrests 06-11

Published 10:26 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Jill Holloway

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports 

  • Trespassing reported on Grand Park Ln. 
  • Motorcycle accident reported on Hwy. 35 S 
  • Domestic disturbance reported on Powell Dr. 
  • Shoplifting reported on Duren Dr. 
  • Sexual battery reported on S. Pinetree Blvd. 
  • Racing reported on W. Jackson St./Bartow St. 
  • Trespassing reported on Grand Park Ln. 

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 

  • Angel Ortiz, Loitering and prowling (no bond reported), obstruction (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported) 
  • Crystal Walker, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported) 
  • Jeffery Daniels, Sexual battery (no bond reported) 
  • Brandon O’Neal, Driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (no bond reported) 
  • Adel Kirsner, Obstruction (no bond reported) 
  • Levi Whitman, Fleeing (no bond reported) 

Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports 

  • Missing person reported on Bold Springs Rd. 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Old 179 S
  • Financial transaction card fraud reported on Hwy. 84 E 
  • Harassing communications reported on Hwy. 84 E 
  • Identity theft reported on Sapp Creek Rd. 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 E 
  • Driving while unlicensed reported on 4th St. 
  • Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 84 W 
  • DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane reported on U.S. Hwy. 319 S 
  • Driving while unlicensed, no insurance, driving motor vehicle with suspended registration reported on Hwy. 111
  • Disorderly conduct reported on Sunset Ln. 
  • Aggravated stalking reported on Hwy. 188 N. 
  • Aggravated assault reported on Hwy. 188
  • Domestic dispute reported on St. Elmo Circle 
  • Theft by taking motor vehicle reported on Tired Creek Rd. 

Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 

  • Dustin Godwin, 31, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Dalmyice Daniels, 26, Harassing communications (no bond reported) 
  • Davion Holmes, 20, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Joseph James, 22, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), failure to stop at stop sign (no bond reported), expired registration (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported) 
  • Boise Fairbank, 27, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported) 
  • Jessica Young, 30, Failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), following too closely (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported) 
  • Jose Lopez-Gomez, 17, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported), driving motor vehicle with suspended registration (no bond reported) 
  • Jailon Duncan, 31, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported) 
  • Robert Stanaland, 90, Aggravated stalking (no bond reported) 
  • Harriet Stanaland, 88, Aggravated assault (no bond reported) 
  • Don Doddise, 17, Theft by taking motor vehicle (no bond reported) 

Cairo Police Department Incident Reports 

  • Driving while license suspended or revoked reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
  • Simple assault reported on the 1100 block of Harlem Dr. 
  • Theft by taking reported on the 200 block of 11th St. SW 
  • Move over law, failure to maintain insurance, wanted person reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E 
  • DUI, possession of alcohol open container, head/tail light requirements reported on 9th Ave. NE
  • Drving without a valid license, DUI, illegal stop, possession of alcohol open container reported on the 200 block of Highland St. NE
  • Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs reported on the 300 block of 5th Ave. SW 
  • Lost or mislaid wallet reported on the 400 block of Hwy. 84 E 
  • Criminal trespass reported on 8th Ave. SE 
  • Burglary reported on the 500 block of 5th Ave. NW 
  • Theft by deception reported on the 1200 block of Highland St. NE
  • Criminal damage to property reported on the the 300 block of Hwy. 84 E 
  • Possession of marijuana reported on 6th St. NW 
  • Property damage reported on the 500 block of 12th Ave. SE 
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of alcohol open container, failure to obey stop/yield sign reported on Smart St. NW

Cairo Police Department Arrests 

  • Angelica Nooney, 50, Driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), move over law (no bond reported) 
  • Jayla Kelly, 24, Wanted person (no bond reported), failure to maintain insurance (no bond reported) move over law (no bond reported) 
  • Keldrin Nixon, 39, DUI (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), head/tail light requirements (no bond reported), removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal (no bond reported) 
  • Francisco Perez Sales, 27, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), illegal stop (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported) 
  • Tyrone King, 49, Manufacture/possession of controlled substance x2 (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported)
  • Quantarious Stinson, 28, Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacturing/distribution of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon (no bond reported) 
  • Jamier King, 22, Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacture/possession of controlled substance (no bond reported) 
  • David Morris, 49, Manufacture/possession of controlled substance x3 (no bond reported), trafficking in cocaine illegal drugs (no bond reported)
  • Ziyon Johnson, 20, Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs x2 (no bond reported), manufacturing/distribution of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported) 
  • Morgan Miller, 25, Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported) 
  • Jerrod Maynor, 42, Possession of marijuana (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), brake light/turn signal violation (no bond reported) 
  • Kameron Paul, 42, Possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), failure to stop at stop/yield sign (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported) 

