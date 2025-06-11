Grady County 14U All-Stars bound for State Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

CAIRO – The Grady County 14U rec softball all-stars are bound for state.

Grady County competed in this week’s District 3 softball tournament in Moultrie. Grady County finished runner-up to Moultrie and ahead of Tift County and Lee County.

Grady County collected an 8-0 win over Lee County on Saturday and a 2-1 victory over Tift County on Monday. It lost twice to district champion Moultrie, including a 7-2 decision in the district championship on Monday night.

The prize for Grady County’s second-place finish is a berth in the state tournament, which begins on Tuesday, June 24 in Vidalia. Grady County will play the host city at 4 p.m. at Ed Smith Field 3. Grady County would play Moultrie on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. if it wins its state opener. A loss would drop Grady County to the loser’s bracket where it would play on June 25 at noon.

“The 14U girls are advancing. We’re super proud of them,” said Becky Bracewell, Grady County recreation director. “With the weather conditions, we really didn’t have a lot of playing time, but we’re certainly looking forward to bringing home some gold.”