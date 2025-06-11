First Commerce awards $1,000 MyWay Scholarship to exemplary Georgia student Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

THOMASVILLE — First Commerce Credit Union recently announced the recipient of its 2025 MyWay Scholarship, recognizing the achievements of an exemplary student from the Thomasville community. For just over a decade, First Commerce has helped ensure bright financial futures by awarding more than $30,000 in MyWay Scholarships to students across North Florida and South Georgia.

“This year’s MyWay Scholarship recipients epitomize the dedication and talent of the next generation of leaders,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “As a local credit union committed to empowering generations, First Commerce is proud to support students in pursuing their future aspirations.”

The Georgia recipient of this year’s scholarship has excelled in academics while also displaying a diligent and inspiring work ethic.

Mikayla Watts is a recent graduate of Thomasville High School earning a 3.8 grade point average while excelling in rigorous college preparatory courses. Watts, who has held jobs since she was 16, currently works two jobs in the food service industry.

A talented student-athlete, Watts balanced her schoolwork and employment with being a varsity basketball and volleyball player at Thomasville High School. Watts, in addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, was recognized with a Scholar Athlete Award by the school.

Each year, First Commerce offers members ages 17-29 the opportunity to apply for a $1,000 MyWay Scholarship. Eligible applications and essays are then reviewed by an independent panel of judges from distinguished institutions of higher learning. This year’s judges were from Tallahassee State College, Florida State University, FAMU, and Southern Regional Technical College.

Winners were selected based on criteria including their grades, community service, leadership, school activities, and work experience. Each applicant was also required to submit an essay or short video elaborating on their experiences with and approach to money, as well as lessons learned.

Watts pointed to financial education resources provided by First Commerce in describing how she has grown in her knowledge of finances. In her essay, Watts wrote, “Using the financial tools generously provided by First Commerce, like the Budgeting diagram, I’ve learned how to responsibly record my income and expenses.”

Scholarships are paid directly to the student’s chosen institution of higher learning and can be used to help pay for school expenses such as tuition, fees, and books.

As a locally based credit union serving the community for 85 years, First Commerce has established a legacy of spearheading and supporting initiatives designed to transform communities and empower generations. To learn more about the MyWay Scholarship, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/MyWay.