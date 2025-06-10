City Council agrees to close portion of Grant St. Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to close a portion of Grant Street between South Broad Street and Park Avenue during its second reading on Monday night.

Three individuals addressed the closure, with all in support of the future plans, but asked the Council to ensure it would not cause any further traffic congestion.

Jerry Pionessa, Jr., P.E. and former Asst. City Manager and City Engineer was one of the individuals present.

Pionessa, who had previously written a Letter to the Editor urging the Thomasville City Council to deny the request for the closure of Grant Street for Archbold Memorial Hospital’s proposed construction project, said he had since met with Archbold staff on how the team could achieve their goals while maintaining vehicular and pedestrian access between South Broad Street and Park Avenue.

“I believe they recognize the value of Grant Street in the community and trust they will keep it open as a private road,” Pionessa said. “I’m also hopeful that allowing them to own the Grant Street right-of-way will increase the likelihood that they will improve the sidewalks and trees necessary to create a more walkable neighborhood and campus.”

Pionessa said through his newfound support, he hopes the City and community will find a way to engage with Archbold and its new campus improvements.

Gary Westberg, who resides on Park Avenue, expressed concern for the traffic the street closure would cause, citing an already busy section.

“The traffic in the last year has increased exponentially,” Westberg said. “I just want you to be aware that we do have a traffic problem on Park already, and closing off Grant is going to increase it.”

Westberg didn’t know the solution but suggested speed bumps or a possible increased police presence in the area to prevent dangerous speeds that he had noticed due to the increase in traffic.

“I don’t want to get Archbold’s way, but we have to realize the problem we have now,” he concluded.

Jeff Bush, who also resides on Park Avenue, shared Westberg’s concerns, noting a few people in the room had used Park Avenue as a cut through.

“I just ask that City Council consider all traffic avenues on Broad Street and Park Avenue,” he said before sharing that he is in support of Archbold taking control of the street. “I’m in support of it, but I just want to make sure you’ve looked at the ramifications of what might happen to Park Ave. and Broad St.”

Bush also asked the Council to stay in contact with Archbold throughout the process, to ensure the project was done to a high standard and matched the development of the neighborhood.

Hearing all the citizens, City Councilman Royal Baker explained Archbold had gone through Planning and Zoning, but were not given a “blank pass” to create whatever they wanted on Grant Street.

Baker said Archbold would still be required to have the appropriate green space and walkability of a campus if the ordinance was passed.

“The rendition I saw looked nice and is very pedestrian family,” Baker said.

With no further discussion, Mayor Todd Mobley asked for a motion to approve the ordinance. Councilman Scott Chastain made the motion with Councilman Terry Scott seconding. The motion was passed, closing off a portion of Grant St.