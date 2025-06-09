Thomas County Schools at the forefront of AI education through AI4GA partnership Published 1:03 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Schools is leading the way in bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) education to the classroom through its longstanding partnership with the Artificial Intelligence for Georgia (AI4GA) project. Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF Awards DRL-2049029 and DRL-2048502) and Google, AI4GA is transforming how AI is introduced and taught in Georgia middle schools.

Since 2021, Thomas County Schools has been one of 15 Georgia districts participating in this innovative initiative, which has reached 1,655 students across the state. The project is a collaborative effort led by the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Florida, Boston College, BK International Education Consultancy, MaxPoReal, Amber Sparks Education, and The Findings Group.

Strengthening Teaching with Job-Embedded Supports

At the heart of Thomas County’s involvement is Thomas County Middle School, where the project first launched under the leadership of teacher Will Hanna. Now in its fourth year of collaboration with AI4GA, the district continues to support Computer Science, Career Technical Education, and Science teachers with professional learning and job-embedded resources—empowering educators and preparing students with real-world AI skills.

Exploring AI Through Innovative Learning

AI4GA makes AI engaging and accessible to middle school students, with a focus on African American, Latino/a/x, and rural students. By integrating real-world AI applications, students gain hands-on experience in understanding how AI works and its impact on their everyday lives. Through a nine-week AI elective, Living and Working with Artificial Intelligence, students and teachers explore AI as creators, sparking curiosity and inspiring future STEM-powered careers. “We’re using AI4GA as a springboard to contextualize the need for AI literacy in populations that have the potential to be negatively impacted by AI agents,” said Bryan Cox, AI4GA Co-Principal Investigator and Research Faculty at Georgia Tech.

Building a Pathway for AI-Powered Careers

The AI4GA project provides real-world examples of how AI is shaping industries and preparing them for future opportunities. By fostering personal identities as STEM creators, students are equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving workforce. One resource developed as a result of needs expressed by teachers are AI Career Cards which explore a wide variety of careers that create Artificial Intelligence. Project resources ensure teachers feel supported and confident delivering innovative AI to their students.

Empowering Educators to Co-Design Curriculum

A cornerstone of the AI4GA initiative is empowering local educators to co-design an AI curriculum that is both relevant and impactful. Judith Uchidiuno, Assistant Professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Interactive Computing champions educators as middle school experts to craft engaging curriculum and activities with university Computer Science subject matter experts. As a result of the research-practitioner partnership, teachers develop as teacher leaders and mentor others in Georgia and now Texas. “Loved how the curriculum allowed me to modify examples to fit my student interest’s whether it was social media, gaming, or even farming”, stated Hanna.

About AI4GA

The AI4GA project is a multi-university and public partnership aimed at advancing AI education in Georgia’s middle schools. Funded by the National Science Foundation and Google, the initiative leverages the expertise of leading academic institutions and community partners to create a sustainable impact in STEM education. For more information, visit ai4ga.org.

For more information, please contact Thomas County Schools at 229-225-4380.