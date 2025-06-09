Strong work ethic propels Central’s Reed to Night Hawks Published 11:55 am Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s Logan Reed has a new home to showcase his soccer talents, as he recently signed with the Thomas University Night Hawks.

Reed’s opportunity to play at the collegiate level came as no surprise to Central head coach Tony Voyles.

“The first thing that comes to mind is work effort. He just puts in so much effort into everything he does; in the weight room, on the practice field, watching video,” Voyles said. “He’s the kid that’s texting me late in the evening, ‘I’m watching this game and this happened. How should I have reacted?’

Email newsletter signup

“He puts in the time, the effort and the energy. It translated into the improvements we saw in him the last two years and him now earning the opportunity to go play in college.”

Thomas University finished 6-9-2 in 2024. Reed is projected to play defense with the Night Hawks, a spot on the field he starred at with the Yellow Jackets. He played outside back and center back at Central.

“(He’ll) Probably be more outside back (with TU) because in college they like to have taller center backs, and he’s not the tallest player ever,” Voyles said.

What Reed has is a strong work ethic, something that will be needed against other college players and an attribute that Voyles is preaching to other aspiring collegiate athletes.

“It’s something that I feel like I’m stressing to these young kids all the time. If you want to do something at the next level, it becomes even more difficult, more involved, more specific as you get older and go to these higher levels. We try to mimic some of the things we do at the college level. It gets ratcheted up even more once you go there,” Voyles said.