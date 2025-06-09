Rotary Club presents Annual Awards Published 9:23 am Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Rotary Club presented its annual awards on Thursday afternoon, acknowledging members for their outstanding displays of service above self.

Five awards were given out, including the Milwood “Woody” Faircloth Four-Way Test Award, the Charlie Watt, Jr., M.D. Lifetime Service Award, the Rotarian of the Year, the Outstanding New Member Award, and the Outstanding Longtime Member Award.

The Four-Way Test Award is an honor given to individuals who exemplify the ethical principles outlined in the Rotary Four-Way Test. This test is a nonpartisan and ethical guide Rotarians use in their personal and professional lives. It also promotes integrity and ethical behavior in the community. Each year, two Four-Way Test Awards are given to the Thomasville Club- one to a Rotarian and one to a community member. The award pays tribute to longtime Rotarian, Milwood “Woody” Faircloth, who lived a lifestyle guided by the Four-Way Test. This year’s recipients were Rotarian Andy Jones and community members and couple J and Lisa Knapp.

Jones moved to Thomasville in 1968, where he worked in the Thomasville City School System, displaying an extraordinary gift for impacting young people in a positive way.

“As a coach and educator, he impacted countless young men and women,” said presenter Tom Everett. “I’m told he would make his players show their completed homework assignments every morning before school as a life lesson to reinforce that their grades were more important than the sport they were playing.”

Most notably, Jones played a key role in the school’s integration efforts.

As a Rotarian, Jones has served on numerous committees and volunteered on countless projects, often manning the grill for cookouts at the Senior Center.

“Today, it gives me great pleasure to present the Milwood “Woody” Faircloth Award to none other than Andy Jones,” Everett said, applauding him.

The Knapps were then presented with their award by Woody’s son, Tom Faircloth, and his wife.

“Non-Rotarians do not really have a Four-Way Test yardstick to measure their lives with,” Faircloth said. “These two have certainly lived the Four-Way Test though, and probably aren’t even aware of it.”

J and Lisa have been regarded as servant leaders who genuinely care about those in their community. They also both have a heart for God, finding ways to serve Him in whatever they are called to do.

A certified Lay speaker and Eagle Scout, J is a gifted communicator and problem solver, while Lisa has been a patient advocate for more than 15 years, helping individuals gain access to needed medications, they would not otherwise receive.

Last year, Lisa joined the board of Agape Rwanda, ensuring access to clean water.

“Her time in Rwanda has blessed her immeasurably as she is passionate about raising awareness and funds for this work,” said presenter Janice Faircloth.

Locally, Lisa has volunteered her time with Hands on Thomas County, the Junior Service League, and her church. Meanwhile, J has dedicated his time to church leadership through oversight and strategic planning.

He has served on the Finance Committee, and as a Church Shepherd, guiding kids through faith-based education.

“In all of their activities, their allegiance to the tenants of the Four-Way Test has provided a foundation for exemplary leadership and service to others,” Janice said, awarding J. and Lisa.

Club President Marta Jones- Turner then recognized the Outstanding New Member. This award is chosen by Jones-Turner and has to have been a member for at-least six months, but no longer than 24 months.

Jason Goldman, sponsored by Scott Rich, was inducted in February 2024 and was named the Outstanding New Member.

“Jason has been an absolute joy to know and folded into almost everything we do,” Jones-Turner said, pointing out Goldman’s hard work as a Tax Aid and time as Assistant Treasurer. “We benefit from having Jason around us.”

Jones-Turner also recognized two Outstanding Longtime Members, Carol Jones and Joseph Brown. This award recognizes members who have been in the club for at least 20 years and have served in multiple leadership roles previously.

Jones-Turner recalled calling Carol and asking her to return to serve on the Foundation, sharing it was the best decision she has made as President.

“She has a willingness to serve, and is part of almost everything we do,” Jones-Turner said. “Across all of our activities, Carol’s expertise and guidance has been a part of it.”

Turner followed Carol’s award by recognizing Brown, who currently serves on the Advisory Committee for Traditions and History.

A member since 2005, and a Past-President, Brown has served on countless committees, but most recently secured the grant to help schools in Kenya get washrooms.

“He spends night and day working on this, and has been an amazing part of the board,” she said, applauding him.

Jones then turned the podium over to Teri White, who recognized Andre and Walter Marria as the Rotarians of the Year.

“Their tireless commitment has left a lasting impact on our clubs, our district, and our community,” White said. “They have embarked on an incredible journey of service, completing an impressive 69 club visits this past year.”

With a renewed energy after a year filled with travel to various clubs and speaking engagements, the couple displayed an unwavering dedication to improve the lives of those around them.

“They don’t just participate, they lead by example,” White said. “They don’t just contribute, but they also mentor, offering guidance to future leaders of the club. Their wisdom is an invaluable asset.”

The Marrias were presented with a handmade sculpture of two individuals grasping hands, as they embark on a journey.

The final award was the Charlie Watt, Jr., M.D. Lifetime Service Award, which was presented to Scooter Grubbs.

This award is given annually to a person who has distinguished themselves in their chosen career and one who has delivered outstanding service to their community.

Grubbs joined the Club in 1987, before being named President in 2000, working on numerous service projects, but is especially dedicated to the United Way Golf Classic, which had a new level of success under Grubbs’ leadership.

“He has truly given a lifetime of service,” said President-Elect Nate Tyler. “It is my pleasure to present this to him.”

Grubbs was surprised by his family members when receiving the award to conclude the ceremony.