Miss Thomasville to take the stage on June 21st Published 4:12 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On Saturday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. the stage of Thomasville Municipal Auditorium will glow once more as the Miss Thomasville Scholarship Program celebrates 77 years of competition. The volunteer-run program continues its founding mission: empowering young women through educational scholarships and lifelong soft-skill training to build confidence, grow as individuals, and become leaders in their generation.

“For nearly eight decades, Thomasville families have watched and supported remarkable young women take the stage, and each of those contestants, crowned and sashed at the end of the week or not, are a part of this community’s history forever,” organizers said.

Unlike many pageants, contestants complete an intensive one-week leadership program, where they learn yoga and breath-work to balance mind and poise; local history sessions and tours to deepen community roots; soft-skills, resume building, and mock interviews to shape their next steps; and social etiquette, engaging in public-speaking workshops.

The 2025 Miss Thomasville contestants are JW Watson, Kaliste Moore, Amy Holt, Wren Spivey, Ana Chambers, Heidi Barrow, Julia Thrift, Cassidy Clark, and Sadie Parrish.

The 2025 Miss Thomasville Teen contestants are Kinley Harrison, Reece Chastain, Abigale Welch, Raina Young, Savannah Harpe, Madeline Patz, and Ryleigh Blair.

Winners in each age division earn not only college scholarships but the chance to compete at Miss Georgia 2026. They will also be named Rose Queen and Court, serving as ambassadors during Thomasville’s 100-year-old Rose Show & Festival—a long-standing tradition that connects them to the history and community of Thomasville.

Guests will enjoy:

Opening National Anthem by 2023 Miss Thomasville Savannah Taylor

Featured talents from 2024 Miss Thomasville Macy Taylor and 2024 Miss Thomasville’s Teen Albree Norton

A panel of Miss America-affiliated judges traveling in from across the Southeast

From stage decor to raising scholarship dollars, every aspect is organized and staffed by volunteers. Support from this year’s presenting partner, CNSNext and other local businesses, clubs, and neighbors have kept the lights shining bright for nearly 80 years. Limited sponsorships remain; interested partners may contact the committee at missthomasville.info@gmail.com