Juneteenth of Thomasville celebrates ribbon cutting, announces 2025 Freedom Festival Published 12:22 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Juneteenth of Thomasville–Thomas County Foundation Inc. recently marked a significant milestone with an official ribbon cutting ceremony, recognizing the organization’s growth and the continued impact of its annual Freedom Festival.

What began as a small community gathering tied to the No More Shackles Empowerment Mentoring Program and the Douglass High School Alumni Association has evolved into one of South Georgia’s most meaningful cultural events. Over the years, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival has grown in attendance, scope, and purpose.

Organizer Ucher Dent says the event has become more than a day of music and fellowship—it now serves as a platform for education, empowerment, and cultural celebration.

“God showed me that this was more than just a fundraiser or festival,” said Dent. “It was a response to a real need in our community—a place where unity, education, and generational healing could come together.”

The 2025 Juneteenth celebration will begin with a Kickoff Celebration on Thursday, June 19, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Luke CME Church. This evening event will include worship, a community dinner, and a film screening.

The main event—the Juneteenth Freedom Festival—will be held Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2057 GA Hwy 122 in Thomasville, Georgia.

This year’s Freedom Festival will offer a full day of programming designed to engage residents of all ages. Activities and features include:

A live Black History Museum and Living Wax Museum

A combined Job Recruitment, Health & Wellness, and College Resource Fair

A Gospel Fest featuring performances by True Glory, Red Hills Worship, Unending Praise, and a surprise recording gospel artist

A keynote address by civil rights icon Ms. Rutha Harris, one of the original Freedom Singers

Cultural performances, including African dance and music by local youth groups and a live band

A Children’s Play Village with six water attractions

A Charity Car Show, vendor market, and the annual Hoodie Awards, which honor local heroes

Honoring Juneteenth Through Education and Celebration

The event also prioritizes education for younger generations, creating spaces for youth to engage with history in meaningful ways. “For many children, this is their first introduction to Juneteenth,” said Dent. “It’s important they see themselves reflected in the celebration and understand the value of their heritage.”

The 2025 event is made possible through the generous support of community sponsors, including H & V Farms, Mission of Hope Homecare Inc. of Tallahassee, City of Thomasville, Myron and Lisa Guyton, Hawkins Heart, One Heartbeat Inc., Flowers Foods, Receptions for You, Hurst Boilers, Vystar Credit Union, Witherspoon Properties LLC, Cleaver Brooks, and Checkmate Industries.

“Our sponsors and volunteers are the heartbeat of this celebration,” said Dent. “Their contributions ensure that we can continue to grow this event and reach more families each year.”

Community members interested in attending or supporting the Juneteenth of Thomasville–Thomas County Freedom Festival can contact the foundation at 229-225-7936 or email JuneteenthofThomasville@gmail.com. Details about the event, vendor opportunities, and sponsorships can also be found at juneteenthoftvilletcounty.com and on the organization’s Facebook page.