Central sets summer schedule with competitive June Published 12:02 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE – One week of summer competition down for Thomas County Central, many more to follow as the buildup to the 2025 season continues.

The Yellow Jackets are using their summer schedule to compete against multiple teams from across the Southeast at various collegiate locations and on their home field.

Central head coach Justin Rogers talked about how his team is using this summer.

“I love our summers. Our summers are always highly competitive. We try to make sure to build a skill set through repetition and competition,” Rogers said. “You see a ton of different coverages and a ton of different techniques, ton of different skill sets and also a ton of different offenses. We try to build experience through the summer so when they see stuff for the first time on a Friday night, they can adapt to it.”

Central is practicing from Tuesday through Thursday for the first three weeks of June. After attending a 7-on-7 tournament at University of Florida in Gainesville on June 4, Central plans to attend a tournament in week 2 at the University of Auburn; followed by Florida State University in week three; and a team shoulder pad camp at Brunswick in week four with Ware County, Richmond Hill and Brunswick.

“That’s our four weeks of June. We’re going to compete every single week against some quality opponents,” Rogers said.

According to the Georgia High School Association, the first date that teams can practice in full pads is July 28. Aug. 15 is the earliest date for a football game.