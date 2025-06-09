Central Flag Football more confident heading into second year Published 11:47 am Monday, June 9, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s flag football schedule this summer includes team workouts and a couple of scrimmages in preparation for next fall’s season.

Central is hosting workouts on Monday through Wednesday this week and next before competing in a Lowndes tournament on June 20-21. It will later play at Fitzgerald in a scrimmage on Tuesday, June 24.

Central looks to take the next step in its second year with its flag football program. Central finished 8-8 in last year’s inaugural season before losing to Paulding County in the state playoffs.

Head coach Chad Parkerson has already liked the approach his experienced girls have taken this offseason in helping educate the younger girls that are new to the program.

“Me and the coaches were talking the other day how awesome it is to watch the older girls coach up the younger ones without us asking,” Parkerson said. “That just says a lot about what kind of girls we have. The girls that are new, who either tried out new this year for the first time or the incoming freshmen, they’re asking us a few questions, but our upperclassmen and returning players have been in and talking to them, beating us to the punch. It’s pretty awesome to see.”

It’s a much different scenario than last summer when the team, including Parkerson in his first year coaching the sport, was still learning the rules and concepts. Central’s experienced leadership has created a newfound confidence heading into year two.

“If they’re confident enough to teach the younger ones, that means they’re a bit more confident in the concepts and the terms and the lingo and all of that stuff. In return, that makes me extremely confident,” Parkerson said.

After the GHSA-imposed dead week from June 30 to July 6, Central will host scrimmages with Rickards (Fla.) on Tuesday, July 8, and Fitzgerald on Wednesday, July 9.