Why are you cast down? Published 9:46 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Psalmist speaks about being cast down several times in the Book of Psalms. He speaks of it being an issue in the soul that produces an issue in the natural for sheep. Not being sheep herders or people even near a flock of sheep, we totally miss the figurative language and the profound meaning of being “cast down.”

“Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him For the help of His countenance.” NKJV This scripture is found in chapter 42:5, 11 and in chapter 43:5. A variation is found in 42:6.

In the New Testament, there are two especially important references to being “cast down.” One applies to temptation in 2 Corinthians 10:4-6 NKJV, “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled.”

Email newsletter signup

The second, found in Revelation 12:10 NKJV, applies to Satan’s demise. “Then I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, ‘Now salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of His Christ have come, for the accuser of our brethren, who accused them before our God day and night, has been cast down. “

So, what does it mean to be “cast down”? In the dictionary definition, it is an adjective defined as “experiencing feelings of dejection, depression, or sadness.” This is a mere shadow of what the Biblical term means and what the writers of the Bible were trying to express.

In his classic book, A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23, Phillip Keller gives a complete picture of the care and gentleness of a shepherd and what it means to be cast down. “Sheep are built in such a way that if they fall over on their side and then onto their back, it is exceedingly difficult for them to get up again. They flail their legs in the air, bleat, and cry. After a few hours on their backs, gas begins to collect in their stomach, the stomach hardens, the air passage is cut off, and the sheep will eventually suffocate. This is referred to as a “cast down” position. When a shepherd restores a cast down sheep, he reassures it, massages its legs to restore circulation, gently turns the sheep over, lifts it up, and holds it so it can regain its equilibrium.”

Being “cast down” literally means being on your back with no ability to get up, suffocating in the circumstances, and having the life flow of blood drain from you. It is a serious life-threatening position. In reference to temptation and Satan, it is an applicable position for the two to be in. In reference to the believer, it is a position to be rescued from!

Once a sheep is upside down, there are only two chances for his survival. The first is for other sheep to discover his predicament, gather around him, and work together to “nudge” him back to his side and up again. The second is for the shepherd who is always guarding his sheep to discover the cast-down sheep and restore him. Without one of these two scenarios occurring, the cast-down sheep is sure to perish. We need one another and the Lord’s presence during difficult, “cast down” periods to survive!

Why does a sheep lose its equilibrium and fall over? In my studies, I have discovered two reasons, fear, and fat. When a sheep becomes fearful it loses its balance and begins to struggle to stay upright. When a sheep becomes “wool-heavy” it’s more likely to lose its balance.

Fear and fat are two conditions we as human sheep must guard against, so we don’t become “cast down.” Fear is not from God, and it disrupts our balance in life. Only taking in and never giving out is not of God and makes us spiritually fat and naturally at risk.

But thank God, we have one another to hold us accountable and we have the “Good Shepherd” who watches day and night over his beloved sheep to keep them safe.

I challenge you to repent of fear, shear off the fat by helping others, build relationships with other sheep, and get to know the good shepherd of your soul so you don’t live a “cast down” life.