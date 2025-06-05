Spiritual growth Published 9:57 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Charles Stanley (The Wonderful Spirit Filled Life) said, “Spiritual growth is a process. God is engineering your circumstances with a definite result in mind.” The result is your spiritual growth. Stanley added, “So relax. There is no rush. God is in control.”

Not only is God in control; He is sovereign, and His will always prevails. So never resist it as you determine what it is. And remember, Paul tells us, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).

Many Christians have the joy of salvation and still worry about many temporal things. How many times did Jesus tell us to “Fear not?” But, as Dr. M. Scott Peck (The Road Less Traveled) told us, “Life is difficult.” Life is indeed difficult for everyone, rich and poor alike. It is difficult for the saved and lost souls. But the difference is that saved souls know where they are going the moment of their death. All earthly concerns are unimportant by comparison.

Spiritual growth suggests becoming a better Christian. It means drawing near to God. Remember that James advises, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8). So the question is, “How do I draw near to God, or how do I grow spiritually?” There are three ways.

The first way is prayer. Talk to your Father in Heaven. “Take it to the Lord in prayer.” Share with God all your concerns and worries. He already knows everything you will say, but He wants to hear from His children, just as earthly parents want to hear from their grown children. God will hear you. Peter tells us, “Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).

The second way is through Bible study, both individually at home and in a group of other believers. J. Vernon McGee suggested that God reveals things to groups that He does not reveal to individuals.

The third way to grow spiritually is through fellowship with other believers. Yes, this means church attendance. For all who can, God mandates church in Hebrews 10:25, where He tells us, “Failing not to assemble ourselves as is the manner of some…”

Why is church attendance so important? We need the support and love of fellow believers to boost our faith. C. S. Lewis (Mere Christianity) said, “That is why daily prayers and religious readings and church-going are necessary parts of the Christian life. We have to be continually reminded of what we believe.”

Let me, however, emphasize the need to faithfully and regularly attend the right church. Believe it or not, there are many wrong churches. There are groups that call themselves Christians that are not. And their groups do not qualify as churches. Any group that fails to preach from the Bible, especially “Christ and Him crucified,” is a fake church and should be strictly avoided.

Satan is behind all this. Paul warns Christians to, “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” (Ephesians 6:11). Satan is full of tricks. He knows enough Scripture to blend some of it with his lies to deceive unbelievers and to hurt the faith of weak believers.

In summary, Christians need to grow in their spirituality. They need to “grow in grace.” They do this through prayer, Bible study, and fellowship at real churches.