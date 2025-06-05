One arrested in shooting incident Published 4:44 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On June 4, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the Villa North Apartments. One victim was injured and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation led to the identification of the shooter, Darius Perez Jackson. On June 5, 2025, officers located Jackson at the WoodValley Apartments. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Jackson barricaded himself inside a 2nd-floor apartment.

Despite officers’ requests to surrender, Jackson refused to comply and attempted to flee by breaking through interior walls to access adjacent apartments and then into the attic space. With the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol, Jackson was eventually apprehended after a brief standoff.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, and there were no further incidents. The Thomasville Police Department would like to extend its appreciation to the residents who cooperated with officers’ requests to temporarily vacate their homes, ensuring the safety of all those present.