Are your thoughts keeping you awake? Published 9:38 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Your mind is racing. It won’t be long before your boss realizes you’re not as experienced as your resume suggests. Or perhaps you’re wondering if you’ll ever manage to pay down the mountain of debt that threatens to bankrupt you. Maybe your marriage is so strained that your wife is talking about divorce.

You feel scared. Alone. Powerless. You just can’t stop thinking about it.

So … what now? Will you continue doing everything that is making your life – and mind – increasingly chaotic? Will you keep letting worry push you toward a nervous breakdown? Or will you take control and focus on what will give you the courage to do the right thing, have faith in your circumstances, and seek guidance in your situation?

The first step might be easier than you think. Last week, we considered Psalm 1:1, which warned us against aligning ourselves with people who mock God and His ways. Psalm 1:2 (ESV) takes it a step further: “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night.”

When was the last time you read and meditated on God’s Word? Perhaps you’ve never done so, but you’ve thought about it. Meditating (pondering) on Scripture throughout the day helps us live honestly and shields our minds from an onslaught of worry and gloom.

If you have meditated on God’s Word, recall the peace you experienced when you reflected on the words of a Bible passage. Think about how it changed your thinking and gave you hope and direction. Remember what it was like to trust in God’s love for you, no matter what.

If it’s been a while, how are you doing? Is your life going well?

Reading the Bible and thinking about its meaning keeps our lives and thoughts on track. The more we delight in God’s ways, the more delightful we become. (I assure you – you wouldn’t want to spend time with me if I go too many days without hiding God’s Word in my heart.)

Especially at night, when my thoughts spiral out of control with the regrets and worries of the day, recalling the Bible passages I’ve meditated on that day is often the only thing that helps me regain peace and have a better night’s sleep.

Let’s pray: Father, instill in us a hunger for Your Word. Create in us a love for You and Your ways that surpass our love for ourselves and our deceitful behavior. Reveal every area where we aren’t living honorably, wisely, and lovingly. Grant us the faith to trust in Your provision as we surrender our financial practices to You. Finally, help us rest in You as we continuously delight in and meditate on Your Word. Amen.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.