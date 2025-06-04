Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announces Chris Rzewnicki as Relationship Manager Published 8:22 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Rzewnicki to Relationship Manager. In his new role, Rzewnicki will now develop and manage customer relationships and provide financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners throughout southwest Georgia. He will be based in the Association’s Thomasville office.

A graduate of Thomas University, Rzewnicki brings years of experience in agricultural supply, logistics, and business development. His background has given him a strong understanding of the needs and challenges faced by farmers and rural landowners. Rzewnicki’s completion of the in-depth training program at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit further equips him to help customers meet their goal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to his new role of Relationship Manager,” said Paxton Poitevint, President and CEO of Southwest Georgia Farm Credit. “His experience in ag-related business paired with his commitment to serving rural communities aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re confident he’ll be a strong advocate for our customers and a great asset to the Association.”

Email newsletter signup

Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is a member-owned cooperative that provides reliable and innovative financial solutions to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, and related industries. As part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit’s mission is to support the growth and sustainability of agriculture in the region, offering a wide range of financial services, including loans, leases, and insurance. Southwest Georgia serves 21 counties in Georgia.