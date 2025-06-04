Reconsider the closure of Grant Street Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

To the Editor:

I am writing to urge the City of Thomasville to deny the request to close the section of Grant Street between South Broad Street and Park Avenue for Archbold Memorial Hospital’s proposed construction project. While we all value the essential services Archbold provides, this closure would have far-reaching negative consequences for our community that cannot be overlooked.

Closing Grant Street would disrupt more than just traffic flow. It would:

Undermine ongoing urban revitalization efforts in the Park Avenue neighborhood. This area is part of the city’s Traditional Urban Redevelopment Area. It’s a prime location for Archbold staff to build or renovate homes within walking distance to their place of work and Jerger Elementary.

Eliminate an alternate route for traffic and emergency vehicles during Jerger Elementary morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.

Increase traffic congestion on S. Broad St and at the intersection with S. Hansell Street.

Increase traffic on East Loomis Street and East Hill Street.

Decrease the opportunities for students to walk or bike to Jerger Elementary School, exacerbating the health problems brought on by inactivity.

Diminish the potential of the Paradise Park project, which aims to enhance public green space and community connectivity.

Rather than eliminating this vital connection to the Park Ave neighborhood, the City should require Archbold to incorporate Grant Street into its campus design as a complete public street—with sidewalks, on-street parking, and street trees for shade. This approach would not only preserve connectivity but also enhance the hospital’s integration into the surrounding community.

The City and Archbold have the means to collaborate on improving Grant Street, transforming it into a model of shared civic and institutional investment. As a leading institution in Thomasville, Archbold should be challenged to design and build in a way that aligns with our community’s comprehensive plan and long-term vision for vibrant walkable neighborhoods.

The integrity of our street grid is more important than any single structure. A well-designed street system encourages reinvestment, supports neighborhood growth, and allows the hospital to expand strategically without isolating itself. Preserving the grid ensures that Thomasville remains a connected, evolving community—not one divided by institutional silos.

This is not just a matter of infrastructure—it’s a matter of community values. For over a decade, residents, business owners, and neighborhood advocates have worked hand-in-hand with city staff to strengthen and preserve the fabric of our unique community. Closing Grant Street undermines the very spirit of every downtown, park, trail, and sidewalk initiative undertaken in recent years. I urge our City Council and Archbold to keep Grant Street open and accessible.

Sincerely,

Jerry Pionessa, Jr., P.E.

President, JMJ Group, LLC

former Asst. City Manager/City Engineer